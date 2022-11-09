“It was raining heavily; then there was a big storm and a strong wind came up,” said manager Robert de Abreu.
He was standing in a warehouse when the storm blew in.
“When I turned around and looked, I just saw the wall fall.
“It wreaked havoc within seconds. It was very quick, like those things you see in the movies. It was my first time seeing a wall go down like that.”
Builders were on the site on Wednesday morning rebuilding the wall.
One of the car owners said the freak accident ruined his holiday plans.
Father of three, Raymond Dzvairo, 45, who lives in Bramley, was planning to travel to Zimbabwe in his Mercedes for the festive season.
But the roof and the front and rear windows are damaged and he is uninsured.
“I was planning to go home with my family this festive season. But now we have to rely on public transport. You usually have to book tickets well in advance for that time of year. It is just a mess.
“It’s sad, I have owned this car for the past six years and my life was easier for travelling,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
'The wall collapsed within seconds' — Joburg storm covers cars in bricks
Family holiday plans ruined for one motorist
Image: Phathu Luvhengo/TimesLIVE
Three motorists are counting the costs after finding their cars covered in bricks and rubble following a storm in Alexandra, Johannesburg.
A scrapyard wall collapsed on Tuesday, damaging the vehicles of the owner and two employees.
“It was raining heavily; then there was a big storm and a strong wind came up,” said manager Robert de Abreu.
He was standing in a warehouse when the storm blew in.
“When I turned around and looked, I just saw the wall fall.
“It wreaked havoc within seconds. It was very quick, like those things you see in the movies. It was my first time seeing a wall go down like that.”
Builders were on the site on Wednesday morning rebuilding the wall.
One of the car owners said the freak accident ruined his holiday plans.
Father of three, Raymond Dzvairo, 45, who lives in Bramley, was planning to travel to Zimbabwe in his Mercedes for the festive season.
But the roof and the front and rear windows are damaged and he is uninsured.
“I was planning to go home with my family this festive season. But now we have to rely on public transport. You usually have to book tickets well in advance for that time of year. It is just a mess.
“It’s sad, I have owned this car for the past six years and my life was easier for travelling,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Storm warnings issued by SA Weather Service for Friday
SA must invest in technology to prevent weather catastrophes
Litter a big problem affecting City of Joburg's dams
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos