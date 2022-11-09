South Africa

'The wall collapsed within seconds' — Joburg storm covers cars in bricks

Family holiday plans ruined for one motorist

09 November 2022 - 15:37
Builders rebuild a wall which collapsed on Tuesday at a scrapyard in Alexandra, Johannesburg.
Builders rebuild a wall which collapsed on Tuesday at a scrapyard in Alexandra, Johannesburg.
Image: Phathu Luvhengo/TimesLIVE

Three motorists are counting the costs after finding their cars covered in bricks and rubble following a storm in Alexandra, Johannesburg.

A scrapyard wall collapsed on Tuesday, damaging the vehicles of the owner and two employees. 

“It was raining heavily; then there was a big storm and a strong wind came up,” said manager Robert de Abreu.

He was standing in a warehouse when the storm blew in.

“When I turned around and looked, I just saw the wall fall.

“It wreaked havoc within seconds. It was very quick, like those things you see in the movies. It was my first time seeing a wall go down like that.”

Builders were on the site on Wednesday morning rebuilding the wall.

One of the car owners said the freak accident ruined his holiday plans.

Father of three, Raymond Dzvairo, 45, who lives in Bramley, was planning to travel to Zimbabwe in his Mercedes for the festive season.

But the roof and the front and rear windows are damaged and he is uninsured.

“I was planning to go home with my family this festive season. But now we have to rely on public transport. You usually have to book tickets well in advance for that time of year. It is just a mess.

“It’s sad, I have owned this car for the past six years and my life was easier for travelling,” he said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Storm warnings issued by SA Weather Service for Friday

A yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with a possibility of heavy rain, hail and damaging wind which can lead to localised flooding, ...
News
5 days ago

SA must invest in technology to prevent weather catastrophes

Artificial intelligence will help build a digital twin SA to prevent disasters such as the recent floods, which not only affected vulnerable ...
News
6 months ago

Litter a big problem affecting City of Joburg's dams

Littering is a huge concern in Johannesburg and is more visible after the onset of seasonal rain which washes the litter from the stormwater network ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. IN PICS | More rain hits Gauteng South Africa
  2. Emergency services on high alert in Gauteng as rain belts down South Africa
  3. Storm warnings issued by SA Weather Service for Friday South Africa

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Cape Town's 'most wanted': One customer owes Saint bar R224k South Africa
  2. WATCH | Man runs into bush at KZN game reserve after elephant encounter South Africa
  3. Another earth tremor rattles KZN South Africa
  4. Ramaphosa’s NEC weakest in ANC history, says Nomvula Mokonyane Politics
  5. Judge Koen must go, says Jacob Zuma South Africa

Latest Videos

‘You can’t spin Phala Phala’: Motlanthe
NPA in second bid for mental evaluation of alleged parliament arsonist