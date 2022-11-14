South Africa

POLL | Should pit bulls be banned as pets?

14 November 2022 - 13:29
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
The debate around keeping pit bulls as pets has resurfaced. Stock photo.
The debate around keeping pit bulls as pets has resurfaced. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf.com/Sunyawit Deesaen

The debate around keeping pit bulls as pets was reignited recently when a pit bull mauled an eight-year-old boy to death at his home in Vista Park, Bloemfontein.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Thabo Covane said on Sunday the dog attacked the child, who was playing alone, after the dog allegedly escaped from its enclosure and jumped over the fence into the neighbour's premises at about 2pm on Saturday.

The pit bull bit the child severely on the neck and chest.

The pit bull was shot dead after the incident.

It follows similar reports of attacks in recent months which saw the death of six-year-old girl Charmaine Munepya and 10-year-old boy Storm Nuku.

A petition by the Sizwe Kupelo Foundation to minister of agriculture, land reform and rural development Thoko Didiza last month to ban pit bulls as pets has so far garnered more than 52,000 signatures.

While some have joined the petition, claiming the dogs are dangerous, others have called for tighter regulations around owning the animals and vetting owners.

“Following years of vicious attacks on innocent citizens, including young children, the Sizwe Kupelo Foundation has called for the immediate ban of pit bulls,” it said.

“The defence by pit bull lovers that it is how you raise the dog does not hold water. So many people, including joggers, have been attacked and killed by pit bulls.

“It is time that the South African government takes decisive steps and imposes a complete ban on the ownership of pit bulls as domestic animals. Such a move would prevent further attacks and unnecessary deaths. We cannot continue sending out messages of condolences for something that can easily be prevented.”

Cape Town dog behaviourist Taryn Blyth told the Sunday Times pit bulls were developed as fighting dogs by genetically selecting from dogs that were easily triggered to grab, shake and kill other animals, including other dogs.

According to Petology, several countries have banned or put severe restrictions on owning, breeding or selling pit bulls, including Poland, Germany, Denmark, Spain, Great Britain, Ireland, France, Italy, Romania, Norway, Switzerland, Israel, Turkey, some states in the US and Canada, Portugal, New Zealand, Venezuela, Russia, Ecuador and Singapore, among others.

READ MORE:

My daughter is lying in a forensic lab, says dad of Atteridgeville girl killed by pit bull

Parents and neighbours of a six-year-old girl who was mauled to death by a neighbour’s pit bull are still traumatised.
News
5 months ago

KZN pensioner mauled in vicious dog attack

A 79-year-old man was seriously injured after being attacked by two pitbulls and a boerboel in Verulam, north of Durban, on Monday.
News
1 year ago

Residents live in fear of pitbulls after kid's death

It was barely five minutes after Nothemba Keke's four-year-old son Milani had jumped from her lap that she heard him screaming. A neighbour's ...
News
1 year ago

Pietermaritzburg toddler attacked by pit bull has died in hospital

A three-year-old boy from Glenwood, Pietermaritzburg, who was mauled by a pitbull this week, has died in hospital of his injuries
News
2 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Eight-year-old boy mauled to death by neighbour's pit bull in Bloemfontein South Africa
  2. Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala jive Politics
  3. Donkey carts dished out to villagers ‘not usable’ as some break down after ... News
  4. ‘Ramaphosa has no running mate’: chief lobbyist Mondli Gungubele Politics
  5. Friends turn foes: Masina said to blame mates for his troubles Politics

Latest Videos

PODCAST teaser: Cape of Cocaine - The tale of how the Bulgarian mafia ...
Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved