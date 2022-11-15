South Africa

Rhino poacher gets 17 years, accomplice still on the run

15 November 2022 - 20:09
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
A 40-year-old man has been sentenced to 17 years' imprisonment for poaching-related offences, including killing a rhino. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/albund

The Skukuza regional court in Mpumalanga on Tuesday convicted and sentenced Sylvester Zitha to 17 years’ imprisonment for poaching-related offences.

Zitha, 40, was convicted of trespassing, possession of a firearm with a silencer, possession of ammunition, killing a rhino, possession of an axe and conspiracy to commit an offence.  

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on October 19 2019, rangers at the Kruger National Park found a dead rhino and followed tracks.

“They found Zitha and Ricardo Phiri in possession of a hunting rifle and two fresh rhino horns.

“Both were subsequently arrested. Phiri was granted bail and absconded,” said NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa.

In court, Zitha pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutor Lot Mgiba led evidence which led to the conviction of the accused for killing the rhino.

TimesLIVE

