“We will use it for dehorning, spotting rhinos to dehorn. It works like a normal aeroplane.
“Animals and nature have always been close to my heart, I come from a farming background. This is a legacy for the generations to come,” said Smith, adding that he thrives from merging his two passions, flying and conservation.
On Friday morning a pregnant rhino cow was darted from a helicopter and had its horn safely cut by specialised rangers.
While sedated, her horn, which had been previously cut, was shortened more using a chainsaw [it was explained this was not painful and the most efficient method, similar to cutting fingernails].
She had a wound on her front right leg, possibly from a poacher, and was healing well.
Kruger National Park gets airlift in war against poaching
Image: Kgaugelo Masweneng
The Kruger National Park, which spans over 2 million hectares and continues to face operational challenges linked to animal poaching, the poisoning of wildlife and snaring, has received an anti-poaching surveillance upgrade.
Mining conglomerate Anglo American Platinum donated four ultralight aircraft to South African National Parks (SANParks) to aid in surveillance, conservation and anti-poaching efforts in the park.
The sponsorship agreement, valued at over R3.8m, was unveiled this week.
Albert Smith, pilot section ranger at the Malelane camp, said he was looking forward to continuing anti-poaching work with the new air ride.
“Each time I see a poached rhino my heart breaks. It’s an innocent animal and they are not enemies. There are few chances that the animal would charge you. I’m heavily involved in anti-poaching, and this will make it much easier.
Image: Kgaugelo Masweneng
Image: Kgaugelo Masweneng
The aircraft are made in Mbombela and are an affordable and safer alternative to helicopters. Other benefits of the aircraft include visibility during adverse weather conditions and its light undercarriage, which can easily manoeuvre through bush terrain.
Barbara Creecy, minister of forestry, fisheries, and environment, who attended the event, said the protection of the natural world and threatened species is crucial.
“These ultralight aircraft will assist us in carrying out aerial patrols as well as monitoring and effectively managing the environment. As custodians of our fauna and flora, SANParks has limited resources at its disposal.
“It is therefore important to form partners to look after our country’s rich and varied biodiversity.” Creecy said.
Anglo American Platinum's Prakashim Moodliar said the donation is an important step for improved biodiversity and wildlife conservation in the Kruger Park.
“In our business, we are committed to ensuring a healthy environment as part of our sustainable mining plan and we understand the power of working with others. Building a safer, cleaner, and more sustainable future can be achieved through collaboration and knowledge-sharing that comes from partnering with like-minded organisations such as SANParks,” he said.
Creecy said over the last 15 years, the war against poaching has taken centre stage. She said different stakeholders have been focused on an integrated approach that emphasises the sharing of information and intelligence to curb the problem and disrupt activities across the value chain.
The heaviest sentence handed down to date is 34 years' imprisonment and in recent months 69 suspects were arrested for poaching, she said.
