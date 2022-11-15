Want to finish matric? UCT's online high school is giving away 500 scholarships, here’s how you can apply

If you have been unable to finish matric and are looking for a way to complete your studies, UCT Online High School is offering 500 scholarships to those most in need.
The school was launched earlier this year, making it the most affordable, fully accredited online school in Africa to offer the globally-recognised Cambridge IGCSE qualification.
The school also offers an 18-month adult matric programme which allows students to complete their studies from anywhere in the country.
It estimates, as per research by Youth Capital, there are about 250,000 people working towards a matric certificate outside the full-time school system.
The university recognised that even with this opportunity to complete their studies, hundreds are unable to afford to go back to school and has offered 500 scholarships to those who apply for its adult matric programme.
“UCT Online High School is offering more than R5m worth of scholarships to the first 500 eligible adult learners. The primary objective of the UCT Online High School adult matric scholarship programme is to make high-quality education affordable and accessible to adult learners who deserve a second chance at completing their matric,” it said.
UCT spokesperson Nombuso Shabalala told the Sunday Times late last year that the school had received applications from more than 9,000 pupils for its first year in 2022.
HOW DO I APPLY?
Enrolments are now open for January 2023.
Applicants must be 21 years and older when they sit for the matric examination and have a General Education and Training Certificate (GETC); Grade 9 school report (or the old Standard seven) stating that you have passed Grade 9 or Standard 7; or a recognised equivalent qualification obtained at NQF Level 1 which requires two official languages.
You must also present an identity document or a study permit (foreign nationals).
There is no formal Admissions Assessment.
Those interested in applying can go to the school's adult matric page here to see if they qualify for the 30% tuition scholarship.
HOW MUCH DOES IT COST?
Tuition costs R2,195 per month or R26,340 per year.
This covers digital learning content, including past papers and memos but not required language setworks for English, Afrikaans and isiXhosa.
It also gives you access to an online campus and all of digital tools, six subjects for duration of 18 months programme, a support Advisor for administrative support and accountability, technical support, access to peer-to-peer learner forums, examination readiness assessments with graded feedback, Examination Bootcamp, and flexible suggested work plans.
A non-refundable application fee of R350 is payable when you submit your application form.
There is also a once off, non-refundable placement fee of R2,500 to be paid in advance.
Want to finish matric? UCT's online high school is giving away 500 scholarships, here’s how you can apply
Image: Shelley Christians
