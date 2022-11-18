Three people, including two children, have drowned in two incidents in Nongoma, northern KwaZulu-Natal.
According to co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Sihle Zikalala, in one incident children aged 11 and 12 from Bombolo Primary School were swimming in the Msunduzi River on Tuesday.
Zikalala said a disaster management team from Nongoma municipality responded.
In another incident on the same day in Nongoma, a 21-year-old male drowned while trying to cross a river in Emona.
“As a department we wish to convey our condolences to the families of the three victims who have suffered a tragic loss,” said Zikalala.
“We reiterate our call for our communities to be cautious around large bodies of water, and appeal to parents and teachers to warn children about the dangers of swimming in rivers and undesignated areas.”
He said the provincial disaster management centre would work closely with all disaster management teams to ensure adequate measures were taken to warn communities about the dangers of large bodies of water.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Three drown in two separate incidents on same day in KZN
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
Three people, including two children, have drowned in two incidents in Nongoma, northern KwaZulu-Natal.
According to co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Sihle Zikalala, in one incident children aged 11 and 12 from Bombolo Primary School were swimming in the Msunduzi River on Tuesday.
Zikalala said a disaster management team from Nongoma municipality responded.
In another incident on the same day in Nongoma, a 21-year-old male drowned while trying to cross a river in Emona.
“As a department we wish to convey our condolences to the families of the three victims who have suffered a tragic loss,” said Zikalala.
“We reiterate our call for our communities to be cautious around large bodies of water, and appeal to parents and teachers to warn children about the dangers of swimming in rivers and undesignated areas.”
He said the provincial disaster management centre would work closely with all disaster management teams to ensure adequate measures were taken to warn communities about the dangers of large bodies of water.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Boys who witnessed friend drown in Apies River need counselling, says victim's uncle
Three children drown in Port St Johns river
Two teens drown in Mpumalanga dam
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos