Thirty-eight people, including children, were injured after the bus they were travelling in overturned on the N1 in Rawsonville.
When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene they found the bus lying on its side partially in the yellow lane. A triage area was set up while medics tended to the patients. On closer inspection, 30 patients had injuries ranging from minor to moderate, while eight were seriously hurt. Fortunately, no fatal injuries were apparent, the emergency service said.
ER24, Metro EMS and various other medical services treated the patients before transporting them to hospital.
The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Thirty-eight people injured in bus accident on N1 near Rawsonville
Image: Supplied
Thirty-eight people, including children, were injured after the bus they were travelling in overturned on the N1 in Rawsonville.
When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene they found the bus lying on its side partially in the yellow lane. A triage area was set up while medics tended to the patients. On closer inspection, 30 patients had injuries ranging from minor to moderate, while eight were seriously hurt. Fortunately, no fatal injuries were apparent, the emergency service said.
ER24, Metro EMS and various other medical services treated the patients before transporting them to hospital.
The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Truck driver dies after crashing into children's play area next to N3
Paramedics use jaws of life to free driver after Mbombela crash
Nine die in head-on collision in Limpopo
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos