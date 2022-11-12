Nine people, including four children, have died in a head-on collision in Limpopo.
Florence Radzilani, the transport MEC, said the accident happened on the N1 stretch, along Mookgophong, on Saturday morning. Radzilani said a Toyota Venture carrying nine passengers collided with a truck at about 5am.
“Nine people, including four children between the ages of two and 12, lost their lives in the crash. According to reports, the possible cause of the accident could have been a tyre burst because the Toyota Venture veered from its lane and hit the truck,” said Radzilani.
Radzilani urged motorists to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy.
“This is disturbing and it happens at a time when the department is making concerted efforts to ensure road safety as we head towards the festive period,” said Radzilani.
Nine die in head-on collision in Limpopo
Image: Supplied
