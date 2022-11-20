South Africa

Eskom offers power for Sunday but it's lights out again from 5pm

20 November 2022 - 09:37
Eskom has suspended load-shedding, but only until 5pm on Sunday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/loganban

Eskom on Sunday announced that South Africa would have power throughout the morning and afternoon. 

The power utility said it could temporarily suspend load-shedding because of sufficient recovery in generating capacity and pumped storage dam levels.

“Load-shedding was cancelled at 8am this morning, owing to a sufficient recovery in generating capacity and the pumped storage dam levels,” it said.

“Load-shedding will be reinstated at 5pm and the stage will be confirmed during the afternoon.”

Eskom said it rolled out stage 4 load-shedding since Friday because of the high number of breakdowns and depleted emergency generation reserves.

TimesLIVE

