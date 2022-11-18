South Africa

Yawn! Stage 4 load-shedding stays, but expect erratic changes: Eskom

18 November 2022 - 17:40 By TimesLIVE
Eskom says stage changes will be more erratic because of the absence of the buffer that is normally provided by diesel generation capacity between generating unit breakdowns.
Eskom says stage changes will be more erratic because of the absence of the buffer that is normally provided by diesel generation capacity between generating unit breakdowns.
Image: Maribe Trevor Mokgobu

Stage 4 load-shedding will remain until further notice, Eskom said on Friday afternoon.

“Changes in the stages of load-shedding will be more erratic due to the absence of the buffer that is normally provided by diesel generation capacity between generating unit breakdowns,” the power utility said.

The higher stage of load-shedding since Friday morning was mainly because of the high number of breakdowns and depleted emergency generation reserves, it added.

Since Friday morning a generating unit each at Kendal and Kriel power stations were taken offline for repairs, Eskom said, adding that delays in returning to service a unit each at Arnot, Grootvlei, Hendrina and Tutuka power stations had contributed to capacity constraints.

However, a generating unit each at Camden, Kriel, Tutuka and two units at Majuba were returned to service.

Eskom said it had 4,887MW on planned maintenance, while another 15,320MW of capacity was unavailable because of breakdowns.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Breakdowns and lack of diesel led to stage 4 power cuts

Eskom on Friday announced it was implementing stage 4 load-shedding.
News
12 hours ago

Why the SIU is going after German tech company SAP

The Special Investigating Unit says a German technology company bribed the Guptas to obtain a lucrative Eskom contract.
News
5 hours ago

Eskom contractor arrested for alleged sabotage at Camden power station

A contractor working at Eskom's Camden power station in Mpumalanga was arrested on Tuesday for alleged sabotage.
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Basket of Woolies groceries costs Durban man his luxury coupé South Africa
  2. Footballers pitted against shack dwellers who invade Tembisa soccer pitch News
  3. Two Sassa old age grant recipients arrested over R140m tenders after allegedly ... South Africa
  4. Wheels fall off for KZN car dealership owner facing fraud charge South Africa
  5. Avis confiscates 2,500 City of Joburg vehicles as contract expires South Africa

Latest Videos

EXPLAINER: Human rights, worker deaths and heat: Here's why the Qatar World Cup ...
'He was a shy, loveable boy,’ says teacher of 8-year old killed in pit bull ...