South Africa

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial contiues

21 November 2022 - 10:37 By TimesLIVE

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues on Monday at the Pretoria high court.

Last week, Zandile Mshololo, advocate for one of the accused, attempted to pour cold water on the testimony of Meyiwa’s friend, Tumelo Madlala, that intruders entered the home where Meyiwa was gunned down in October 2014.

Reading out a statement by Edward Mlungisi Hlophe, the brother-in-law of Meyiwa, Mshololo — representing Fisokuhle Ntuli — grilled Madlala as to whether there was a fight among some of the people who were in the home when Meyiwa was murdered.

Meyiwa was killed in what was described as a botched robbery in Vosloorus, east of Joburg, in the presence of his then-girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, her mother Ntombi, sister Zandi, Zandi’s boyfriend Longwe Twala and Senzo's friends Mthokozisi Twala and Madlala.

