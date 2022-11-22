South Africa

Gauteng re-advertises crime warden job — minus councillor criteria

22 November 2022 - 14:08 By TimesLIVE
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi. File image
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi. File image
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The Gauteng government has reposted an advert to recruit 6,000 “crime prevention wardens”, three weeks after pulling the ad in the wake of an outcry.

One of the criteria for potential candidates in the original ad for the internships was a motivation letter from their ward councillor, which was criticised for smacking of political patronage.

Premier Panyaza Lesufi posted a reworked ad on Tuesday, saying: “We promised to hire 6,000 young and fit personnel to assist us in fighting crime, corruption, lawlessness and vandalism in our communities. If you know someone who’s brave and fearless ask them to apply.”

This time the criteria states applicants with previous training in safety and security and prior involvement as volunteers with government safety programmes in their areas will have an advantage.

This is in addition to having proven fitness, a driver's licence and matric, and no criminal record. The closing date for applications is December 5. A R4,000 stipend will be paid during the training period of three to six months.

The criteria for the crime prevention wardens are:
The criteria for the crime prevention wardens are:
Image: Panyaza Lesufi via Twitter

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month. 

READ MORE:

Controversial job advert for councillor-endorsed 'crime prevention wardens' pulled

An advert by the provincial department of community safety to recruit 6,000 "crime prevention wardens" in Gauteng has been withdrawn less than 24 ...
News
2 weeks ago

Simulated armed robbery ad deemed unacceptably frightening

Advertising body instructs advertisers not to upset consumers by using fear as a marketing tool
News
20 hours ago

New phishing scam targets sellers on second-hand sites and a weighty food tip

In this weekly segment of bite-sized chunks of useful information, consumer journalist Wendy Knowler summarises news you can use.
News
1 week ago

WATCH | 'The 5 stages of grief are just stages of load-shedding': This take on blackouts will have you in stitches

"Just see if the neighbours have power." Eskom continues to cause grief!
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Betrayed’ Mkhize searches for new deputy after Mashatile rethink Politics
  2. The Cape Town beach that’s ‘chronically polluted’ News
  3. Ramaphosa’s time is up, says deputy minister Phumulo Masualle Politics
  4. 'Oksalayo — we are not going back!' Zuma's daughter tweets after SCA ruling South Africa
  5. Police shed further light on fatal shooting of DJ Sumbody South Africa

Latest Videos

Cannabis market growth 'stuck in bureaucracy' say weed enthusiasts at annual ...
Cape Town buses set alight during #TaxiStrike