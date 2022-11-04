Controversial job advert for councillor-endorsed 'crime prevention wardens' pulled

“The DA has directly engaged with MEC Mazibuko concerning the advertisement and she responded that the councillor’s motivation letter was required as evidence that the candidate resides in the ward. She stated that the wardens would be working in their own wards and that the advert has been temporarily withdrawn because they are sorting certain requirements,” she said.
Mazibuko’s spokesperson Pinkie Numa referred the TimesLIVE enquiry to the department's spokesperson Ofentse Morwane, who is yet to provide answers.
The advert's T&Cs
The now-withdrawn advert stated that the Gauteng department of community safety wants to recruit 6,000 crime prevention wardens. They would be paid a stipend of R4,000 during the training period of three to six months.
The requirements and duties were listed as:
- Grade 12.
- Fit and agile.
- Motivation letter from the ward councillor.
- Driver’s licence and prior safety and security training will be an added advantage.
- Participation in the department’s volunteer programmes in safety of security in your area of residence will be an added advantage.
- No criminal record or any pending cases.
- Be prepared to undergo theoretical and physical (fitness) training.
- Be prepared to work 24/7 shift system.
- Knowledge and skills communication (verbal and written)
- Duties: Crime prevention, stop and search, arrest, attend to complaints, maintain law and order and traffic control. Under supervision during training.
- “The fully completed and signed new 283 form should be accompanied by a recently updated comprehensive CV which specifies the previous/current volunteer participation; matric certificate, identity document and motivation letter from the ward councillor.”
It added that shortlisted candidates would be subjected to a technical and physical assessment to test their level of fitness, as well as a personnel suitability check (criminal record, citizenship, credit record checks, qualification verification and employment verification).
A selection of the reactions on social media:
“A letter from a ward councillor! What kind of a requirement is this? No MEC.” — MoAfrika@Born_of_Afrika.
“Motivation letter from ANC ward councillor? They will demand ANC membership before they write motivation letter.” — Phedisho@Phedisho8
“I hope you'd remove that nonsense of motivation from a councillor.” — Just-ice🇿🇦🇿🇦@bethwellt
“At least you listened to the outcry of the people, mentioning the word councillors has already sidelined other community members who are not card-carrying members of the ruling party.” — Sga.@RicaSga85
