News

Simulated armed robbery ad deemed unacceptably frightening

Advertising body instructs advertisers not to upset consumers by using fear as a marketing tool

21 November 2022 - 20:54
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

Eastwave Radio 92.2FM has been instructed to stop flighting an Incredible Door advert because it “unjustifiably plays on fears” and is in breach of the Advertising Code...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Restaurants react to fake taste inspectors and the free-food scam News
  2. Car brands pull their ads from Twitter as Elon Musk creates 'chaos and ... news
  3. Musk: Twitter revenue down as activists pressure advertisers Sci-Tech
  4. Graphic images on cigarette packs a step closer as cabinet approves pro-health ... News
  5. Binning of Covid-19 jabs a ‘shocking indictment’ of vaccination campaign, says ... South Africa

Most read

  1. Infamous international diamond dealer gunned down in hush-hush SA hit News
  2. Nine-year-old gives birth to healthy baby in Zimbabwe News
  3. KFC advert is ‘misleading’ but ‘not racist’ News
  4. Ramaphosa plans to charm Brits into lifting Zimbabwean sanctions News
  5. WATCH | ‘It happened so quickly, I was holding his hand’: grandmother of ... News

Latest Videos

Cannabis market growth 'stuck in bureaucracy' say weed enthusiasts at annual ...
Cape Town buses set alight during #TaxiStrike