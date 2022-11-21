Simulated armed robbery ad deemed unacceptably frightening
Advertising body instructs advertisers not to upset consumers by using fear as a marketing tool
21 November 2022 - 20:54
Eastwave Radio 92.2FM has been instructed to stop flighting an Incredible Door advert because it “unjustifiably plays on fears” and is in breach of the Advertising Code...
Simulated armed robbery ad deemed unacceptably frightening
Advertising body instructs advertisers not to upset consumers by using fear as a marketing tool
Eastwave Radio 92.2FM has been instructed to stop flighting an Incredible Door advert because it “unjustifiably plays on fears” and is in breach of the Advertising Code...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos