South Africa

Hawks hold Durban man who had bag of explosives in fully laden taxi

22 November 2022 - 20:08
Members of private security company KZN VIP were called in to cordon off a portion of the M41 where the Hawks intercepted a man carrying a bag of commercial explosives in a taxi on Tuesday.
Image: KZN VIP

The Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal intercepted and arrested a 23-year-old man with a bag of explosives in a fully laden taxi in Umhlanga while en route to Durban's CBD on Tuesday. 

Hawks spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo said members received information about a suspect who was in possession of commercial explosives. 

The commercial explosives recovered at the scene in Umhlanga, north of Durban
Image: Supplied

“It is alleged the suspect was in a taxi travelling to Durban. The taxi was intercepted on the M41 ,and the suspect tried to escape, but he was arrested. Commercial explosives were found in his bag. The explosive unit and local criminal record centre were summoned to process the crime scene as well as to secure the exhibits.”

KZN VIP Protection's Glen Naidoo said they were called to help cordon off part of the M41 near Gateway in Umhlanga. 

“At 9:40am we received a call from members of the Hawks anti-gang unit who said they had intercepted a suspect with a lot of explosives in a taxi. We were requested to block off parts of the road, it is a very busy street from Durban North into Umhlanga. We cordoned off Umhlanga Rocks Drive, La Lucia and the M4  and waiting for the bomb squad to complete their sweep of the vicinity once the suspect was arrested.” 

The suspect will appear in the Durban magistrate’s court on Thursday.

TimesLIVE

