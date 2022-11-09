South Africa

Trying to get a ‘quick’ buck at a CIT heist scene may get you into trouble, or even take your life

09 November 2022 - 07:14
Police have cautioned citizens against contaminating a CIT heist scene. File image.
Image: Netcare911

The idea of making a quick and “easy” buck is alluring for many people, especially as the festive season approaches.

For some it means picking up a side hustle or betting in the hope of catching a jackpot. A more dangerous way is to take money left at crime scenes, particularly after cash-in-transit (CIT) heists.

As authorities launch their festive season operations and keep a close eye on criminal activities, they are also warning citizens to avoid becoming suspects by tampering with a crime scene.

Last Friday Gauteng police launched provincial safer festive season operations which will see police increase visibility and focus their attention on violent crimes, including heists.

Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Sekgotodi shared the dangers of tampering with crime scenes, especially after CIT heists, and the consequences for those caught doing so.

“There may be detonators or explosives which were not blown during the incident that may explode later and kill those around the scene,” she said.

“Once an incident happens, that place becomes a crime scene that needs to be protected. If anyone contaminates the scene, it constitutes theft and defeating the ends of justice.”

She said tampering with a crime scene often leaves officials with less evidence and makes it harder to  link suspects to the crime. 

Sekgotodi advised citizens what to do in such a situation.

The first thing is to find a place of safety as far away from the scene as possible, especially in an active scene. This is because suspects sometimes remain at the scene, waiting to engage in shootouts with law enforcement officials as soon as they arrive.

“We’ve seen a lot of crime scenes where passersby were shot. When a shootout ensues, hide somewhere.”

Witnesses should alert police about the situation from a safe place. This will ensure a quicker response to the incident and a better chance of securing the scene, she said. Citizens who witness a heist may be asked to give details about it, but this is not compulsory.

Sekgotodi advised those who witness a crime to do their best to “contain” the scene and discourage others from contaminating it or taking money while waiting for a police response. 

“As good citizens you can try to control the situation by keeping people far from the crime scene.”

