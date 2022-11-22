South Africa

Ipid investigating death of SAPS trainee killed during tactical training

22 November 2022 - 11:16
A police trainee was killed during a tactical training session in Limpopo on Sunday. Stock photo.
A police trainee was killed during a tactical training session in Limpopo on Sunday. Stock photo.
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is investigating the death of a student police officer killed on Sunday during a tactical training session in Limpopo. 

Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping said the student was accidentally killed at the Thabazimbi Tactical Academy.

“It is alleged that the new recruits were undergoing tactical and combat training when the student officer was accidentally killed. Ipid will pronounce on the outcome once the investigation is complete,” said Suping. 

Police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe said psychologists, social workers and chaplains from the employee health and wellness (EHW) component were providing psychosocial support to the family of the deceased and all affected.​

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola said the incident was unfortunate. 

“We request space to conduct a thorough investigation. We pledge our full support to the family of the deceased and all affected.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Father believes daughter’s death in police custody was a spiritual attack

She would hear voices, says father of Eastern Cape mom who allegedly killed her four children
News
15 hours ago

Durban cop accused of shooting his two lovers asks magistrate to recuse herself

The bail application for a KwaZulu-Natal police officer accused of killing two women romantically linked to him was postponed after his attorney ...
News
2 weeks ago

Rapist cops get off with written warnings

Ipid declines to say why prosecution was recommended for only 64 out of 99 policemen charged with rape.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Betrayed’ Mkhize searches for new deputy after Mashatile rethink Politics
  2. The Cape Town beach that’s ‘chronically polluted’ News
  3. Ramaphosa’s time is up, says deputy minister Phumulo Masualle Politics
  4. 'Oksalayo — we are not going back!' Zuma's daughter tweets after SCA ruling South Africa
  5. Police shed further light on fatal shooting of DJ Sumbody South Africa

Latest Videos

Cannabis market growth 'stuck in bureaucracy' say weed enthusiasts at annual ...
Cape Town buses set alight during #TaxiStrike