The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is investigating the death of a student police officer killed on Sunday during a tactical training session in Limpopo.
Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping said the student was accidentally killed at the Thabazimbi Tactical Academy.
“It is alleged that the new recruits were undergoing tactical and combat training when the student officer was accidentally killed. Ipid will pronounce on the outcome once the investigation is complete,” said Suping.
Police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe said psychologists, social workers and chaplains from the employee health and wellness (EHW) component were providing psychosocial support to the family of the deceased and all affected.
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola said the incident was unfortunate.
“We request space to conduct a thorough investigation. We pledge our full support to the family of the deceased and all affected.”
Ipid investigating death of SAPS trainee killed during tactical training
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF
