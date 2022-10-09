Rapist cops get off with written warnings
Ipid declines to say why prosecution was recommended for only 64 out of 99 policemen charged with rape
09 October 2022 - 00:00
Police officers found guilty of rape by the police watchdog Ipid are being let off in some cases with written warnings and suspended salaries, prompting concern from policing experts who warned this week that accountability in the police force had reached a new low...
