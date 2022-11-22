Limpopo man eyes transport tender with donkey carts that come with 'seat belts and sound systems'

A Limpopo man has offered to provide donkey carts that come with “seat belts and sound systems” to the provincial government.
The offer comes amid a probe by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) into a controversial donation of 20 donkey carts by the North West department of community safety and transport management to villagers in the province.
The department spent R780,000 to acquire the donkey carts which were given to villagers in the Dibono and Manawana districts outside Mahikeng. The cost includes a three-year service plan.
The SIU is investigating the tender after an uproar over the poor design of the carts resulting in them breaking down after a single use.
In a social media post, Djo BaNkuna said he heard Limpopo transport and community safety MEC Florence Radzilani was launching a donkey cart project in Giyani, Tshakhuma and Namakgale.
He said he was preparing himself for the tender, adding his donkey carts have seat belts and sound systems.
“We are producing two-, four-, six- and eight-seater donkey carts. We are busy installing soft seats, lights and sound systems. I have already ordered seat belts from Alibaba. Our carts are ISO 2024 certified,” said BaNkuna, adding his factory in Nkowankowa was running at full steam.
“My farm in Gravelotte is well stocked with the freshest SPCA-compliant donkeys in Mzansi, as you may see. Comrades, I am taking this tender. Our people deserve the best.”
The controversy around the R780,000 North West donkey tender saw the DA call on President Cyril Ramaphosa to urgently instruct the SIU to investigate the project, saying it was dodgy and highly overpriced.
“Not only does this donation smack of brazen corruption, it also is a clear indication of the ANC’s disregard for the needs and dignity of these residents,” said the DA.
“The ANC government has failed to invest in ambulances and proper transport infrastructure for this province over the years and patients are being told to use the donkey carts as a means of transport. This while cabinet ministers drive around in luxurious cars.
“The brazen way the ANC government tries to cover up its shortcomings over the past almost three decades through this kind of stunt is sickening. We call on President Ramaphosa to act and instruct the SIU to investigate this travesty and ensure the department presents viable and effective transport solutions to the people of Dibono and Manawana villages.”
