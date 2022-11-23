“Using humour is very South African, and I thought it was a way of letting the dealers know, ‘We’re watching you even if the police aren’t’.”
Latest drug bust
Earlier this month, eight suspects allegedly linked to an international cocaine smuggling network between South Africa and Brazil were expected to face drug smuggling charges in the Belville magistrate’s court after handing themselves over to authorities.
They were arrested during an ongoing investigation by the Hawks, Australian Federal Police and the FBI that followed a R400m cocaine bust on a highway in Gauteng last year.
The driver of a bakkie towing a ski boat was pulled over on the N1 in Pretoria on June 2 2021. A search revealed 805kg of cocaine hidden in the boat’s hull.
The Sunday Times reported in August that a 60ft Ke Nako luxury yacht worth R16m and linked to the same investigation had been seized by police.
It had been abandoned at its moorings at the upmarket Victoria & Alfred Waterfront marina in Cape Town.
Cape Town man puts up satirical road signs to expose drug dealers in the area
Image: Coral Gardiner and Candice-Lee Kannemeyer/Business Insider
A man in the middle-class Cape Town suburb of Rosebank has made light of the drug issue in the city by erecting satirical road signs to expose drug dealers in the area.
One sign is for a “cocaine drop-off zone” that operates from 11am to 3pm on week days while a second sign asks drivers to “give way to oncoming drug dealers”.
According to Business Insider SA, the man, who prefers to remain anonymous, put up the signs as a way to deter illegal activities which have become rife in the suburb.
The man came up with the idea after watching a YouTube video about a similar protest in Tower Hamlets in London.
“There was lots of complaining but it becomes background noise and doesn’t achieve much,” said the man.
“Using humour is very South African, and I thought it was a way of letting the dealers know, ‘We’re watching you even if the police aren’t’.”
