Cape of cocaine: The tale of how the Bulgarian mafia trafficked drugs in SA
Don’t miss this Arena Holdings podcast that dives into the deadly world of an international crime syndicate
13 November 2022 - 00:00
Following the fall of the Soviet Union 30 years ago, Bulgaria was plunged into economic crisis. As the country tried to rebuild in the new global dispensation, many Bulgarians emigrated in search of greener pastures — and some chose the freshly free South Africa. ..
Cape of cocaine: The tale of how the Bulgarian mafia trafficked drugs in SA
Don’t miss this Arena Holdings podcast that dives into the deadly world of an international crime syndicate
Following the fall of the Soviet Union 30 years ago, Bulgaria was plunged into economic crisis. As the country tried to rebuild in the new global dispensation, many Bulgarians emigrated in search of greener pastures — and some chose the freshly free South Africa. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos