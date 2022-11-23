“This is a milestone and a proud moment for our teams.
Key Durban sewage pump station repaired in time for festive season
Image: Supplied
The problematic Ohlange sewage pump station, which has seen Umhlanga Beach closed for long periods, has been fixed, says the eThekwini municipality.
Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the station north of the city had been commissioned and the overflow into the Ohlanga River had stopped.
Last week the Sunday Times reported that Durban’s sewage pollution crisis had turned the popular seaside town of Umhlanga into an “undesirable” holiday destination, projected to lose R25m a day if its beaches didn't open during the peak summer season.
The condition of the beach resulted in a lag in hotel bookings for the festive season, leaving establishments concerned about whether they would see an uptick in reservations.
Mayisela said teams worked “tirelessly to ensure the pump station was back online in time for the festive season.
Image: Talbot via Facebook
