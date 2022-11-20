Fears of a bleak Christmas at the coast as KZN beaches fail poo tests
Independent tests show open beaches are hazardous to health as hotels fear a bleak Christmas
20 November 2022 - 00:04
Popular beaches in Durban and on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast are brimming with faecal matter and other toxins, Sunday Times tests of the water show, as the city and province race against time to salvage this year’s holiday season...
