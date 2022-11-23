Magistrate from outside North West to preside over former prosecutor's trial

The Ga-Rankuwa regional court on Wednesday postponed until next year the case against a former prosecutor charged with defeating the ends of justice. This was so a magistrate from outside the North West could to be appointed.

The National Prosecuting Authority said this move was appropriate to avoid misconceptions of bias as Regina Letshoo, 48, was a prosecutor in the Ga-Rankuwa cluster where the case will be sitting.

“The state is ready to proceed with a pretrial when the matter resumes next year. Letshoo will remain out on a warning and is expected back in court when the matter resumes in January 2023,” NPA spokesperson Henry Mamothame said.

Her court appearance emanates from alleged misconduct committed on August 27 2020,

Letshoo allegedly took a docket for a case involving a foreign national charged with possession of suspected stolen property. The suspect was found driving an unregistered vehicle and failed to produce legal documentation.

Letshoo allegedly omitted information in the docket to favour the accused.

The state said her alleged misconduct ultimately resulted in the release of the suspect and the matter being struck off the roll.

When the docket was found after a daily audit of cases which appeared in court, the omissions were noted with her signature authorising the release of the suspect.

A duplicate docket which was kept by the chief prosecutor was then used to re-enrol the case.

“Police are still searching for the suspect in that matter.”

Mamothame said Letshoo had since September ceased to be in the employ of the NPA after rendering her resignation while on suspension.

“We welcome the move to appoint an outside presiding officer, for us to conduct a fair trial which will not be misconstrued by any suspicions of bias,” North West director of pubic prosecutions Rachel Makhari-Sekhaolelo said.

TimesLIVE

