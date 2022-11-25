Cheers to that! SA to export more wine to UK

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced plans to increase exports of South African wines to the UK.
He met UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak before his session at the SA-UK business round-table this week.
Among other issues, Ramaphosa said he and Sunak deliberated on investment and trade, and agreed they want this increased further.
“We stressed there are constraints on certain items, such as wine. We want to send more wine to the UK — it needs to double per quarter. We want to bring more sugar to the UK — the quarter should also double.
“Canned fruit as well. We have canned fruit manufacturing companies in South Africa that are struggling. So with an increased quota, we will export more. We want that to double and we said to the prime minister that does not cost the UK government anything. What it does is for South Africa to bring joy and happiness,” said Ramaphosa.
Speaker of the UK parliament, Sir Lindsay Harvey Hoyle, welcomed the deepening of links between South Africa and the UK.
“We work together to protect mutual security interests, improve trade and promote inclusive growth. South Africa is our largest trading partner in Africa and British consumers have a special love of South African wine, as I’m sure many members of the House of Lords can testify,” he said.
Ramaphosa woos UK businesses to invest in SA, wants wine exports to double
Strong demand from the UK, the US and China helped South African wine exports increase by 12.1% in value to R10.2bn in 2021.
According to a report released by not-for-profit industry organisation Wines of SA (WoSA) earlier this year, volume sales were up 22% for 2021 to 338.1-million litres.
The UK remains South Africa's largest export market. Volume sales to the UK increased 12% to 92.5-million litres, while value sales were up 20% to R2.5bn.
Germany was the second largest export market, while shipments to the US increased 134% by volume and 39% by value to R887m.
The Netherlands was the fourth largest export market by value, despite a 10% dip, followed by other African countries with exports increasing 50%. Canada and France were also strong.
The fastest growth came from China, with exports increasing 189% by volume and 59% by value to R458m China is South Africa's eighth largest export market.
