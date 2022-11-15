GOLDEN SWEET
La Motte Vin de Joie Rosé 2022
Made with a blend of 71% grenache, 17% mouvèdre, 6% shiraz and 6% cinsault, this wine takes on a faint salmon pink, almost light gold colour. With notes of grapefruit and nectarine, the wine is fruity with a touch of lingering sweetness. It will pair well with fish such as salmon or trout or even a simple salad served on a hot summer’s day as a side.
Price: R99
LIGHT AND ZESTY
Wade Bales Chardonnay 2020
Forming part of the Wade Bales Lifestyle Range made in collaboration with top Cape wine estates and offering good value for money, this chardonnay from the Stellenbosch region is rich with ripe fruits. Serve with chicken or salmon.
Price: R83
BOLD AND FLAVOURSOME
Nederburg Baronne 2020
Released earlier this year, the 2020 vintage of one of South Africa’s most iconic and loved red blends has been featured as a top 10 wine in Winemag’s Prescient Signature Red Blend Report for 2022. Blended with 55% cabernet sauvignon and 45% shiraz, the wine is medium-bodied yet bold with flavours of plum and prune and a touch of dark chocolate. Enjoy with more hearty red meat dishes or to break the sweetness of a decadent chocolate dessert.
Price: R75
Wine
Three easy-drinking wines to enjoy with your air fryer meals
Whether you’re cooking a fish, chicken or red meat recipe, there’s a wine to be paired with it
Image: Supplied
