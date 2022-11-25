Customers arrived eager to scoop Black Friday deals, but the turnout was muted compared to previous years.
Our photographers captured those who took time out to look for a bargain.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inbox
IN PICS | Numbers down, but shoppers line up for Black Friday discounts
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/ The Sunday Times
Customers arrived eager to scoop Black Friday deals, but the turnout was muted compared to previous years.
Our photographers captured those who took time out to look for a bargain.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/ The Sunday Times
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/ The Sunday Times
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/ The Sunday Times
Image: Phathu Luvhengo
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/ The Sunday Times
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/ The Sunday Times
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Amazon workers called to strike across globe on Black Friday
Black Friday sales | Elated teen thanks grandma who saved for special treat
Survive Black Friday spending sprees with these plummy pink cocktails
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos