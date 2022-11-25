South Africa

IN PICS | Numbers down, but shoppers line up for Black Friday discounts

25 November 2022 - 13:23 By TIMESLIVE
Customers brave long queues outside Woodmead Shopping Centre in the hopes of finding some Black Friday specials at a Nike store.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/ The Sunday Times

Customers arrived eager to scoop Black Friday deals, but the turnout was muted compared to previous years.

Our photographers captured those who took time out to look for a bargain.

Customers stand in a long queue outside Woodmead Shopping Centre in hopes of finding a bargain this Black Friday.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/ The Sunday Times
Shoppers wait their turn as they try to pick up a Black Friday special at Nike at Woodmead Shopping Centre.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/ The Sunday Times
A couple buying a TV during a Black Friday spree at Game in Mall of Africa. The store opened its doors for business at midnight.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/ The Sunday Times
Lethokuhle Ngobese said the Black Friday discounts on TV sets couldn't have come at a better time for his family.
Image: Phathu Luvhengo
Black Friday shopping at Game in Mall of Africa. The store opened its doors for business at midnight.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/ The Sunday Times
Game at Mall of Africa opened its doors at midnight to cope with the Black Friday shopping spree.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/ The Sunday Times

