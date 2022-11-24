South Africa

Diesel supplies see load-shedding reduced to stage 3 in the evenings

24 November 2022 - 16:45 By TimesLIVE
Eskom says evening load-shedding has been reduced from stage 4 to stage 3 after PetroSA provided millions of litres of diesel to the beleaguered power utility. Stock photo.
Eskom says evening load-shedding has been reduced from stage 4 to stage 3 after PetroSA provided millions of litres of diesel to the beleaguered power utility. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/loganban

Load-shedding will be reduced to stage 3 during the evenings from Thursday and throughout the weekend, Eskom said after PetroSA provided millions of litres of diesel.

On Wednesday, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan told parliament state-owned PetroSA has made 50-million litres of diesel available to Eskom, which announced last week it had run out of funds to buy fuel for its open-cycle gas turbines.

The reduction to stage 3 is from 4pm until 5am, until Monday morning.

Eskom said daytime load-shedding will remain at stage 2 from 5am to 4pm daily until further notice.

“The continued implementation of load-shedding is mainly due to the high levels of breakdowns and the limited emergency generation reserves.”

Since Wednesday afternoon, a generating unit each at Grootvlei, Kendal and Tutuka power stations were taken offline for repairs.

Another coal delivery truck driver bust, despite alleged R50,000 bribe attempt

Two weeks after two truck drivers were arrested while in possession of stolen coal, another coal delivery truck driver was on Tuesday arrested at ...
News
1 day ago

Four units at Camden power station had also been taken offline to repair a water leak on a line that supplies auxiliary cooling water.

Three units at Kusile power station had been offline due to the duct (chimney structure) failure late in October and will remain offline for a few months while repairs are made.

Eskom said a generating unit at Hendrina power station was returned to service.

Unit 1 at Koeberg nuclear power station will continue to generate at a reduced output over the next three weeks as fuel is ramped down before the refuelling and maintenance outage scheduled to start in December.

“We have 6,000MW on planned maintenance while 14,160MW is unavailable due to breakdowns.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Nomvula Mokonyane fingers Eskom as ANC's 'main opposition', says national conference must end this

The deputy secretary-general hopeful says South Africa should continue with coal-fired power stations instead of 'unreliable' renewable energy.
Politics
5 hours ago

Government working to find money to buy Eskom diesel: Public enterprises

The department of public enterprises is urgently working with National Treasury and Eskom to find the money to buy diesel supplies to reduce the ...
News
3 days ago

Breakdowns and lack of diesel led to stage 4 power cuts

Eskom on Friday announced it was implementing stage 4 load-shedding.
News
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'We know our own cars have expired license discs' - JMPD after social media ... News
  2. Inside Gayton McKenzie's R4.5bn logistics hub in the Karoo South Africa
  3. Durban man 'paid hijackers R20k to spare his life' South Africa
  4. It's still safe to take a dip at these nine KZN south and north coast beaches South Africa
  5. 'Oksalayo — we are not going back!' Zuma's daughter tweets after SCA ruling South Africa

Latest Videos

Beaming Ramaphosa receives royal treatment, standing ovation in UK
ANC announces top six nominees ahead of elective conference