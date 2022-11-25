No risk of France being complacent against 'underrated' Denmark

Having lost twice to Denmark recently, France will be taking nothing for granted when they look to secure their qualification for the knockout stages with a game to spare in Group D on Saturday.

The defending champions entered the tournament on the back of a dismal Nations League campaign, during which Denmark beat them 2-1 in Paris and 2-0 in Copenhagen.

“I've said on a number of occasions that they are underrated as a team. We're talking about just a four-month period, we're not talking about a long period, it's between June and September where they beat us twice,” France captain and keeper Hugo Lloris told a news conference on Friday.