Toddler with clubfoot learns to walk properly but many cannot access therapy

Thobeka Makopo-Nojoko was looking forward to celebrating the birth of her grandson at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. But when the child was born with a deformity, the grandmother from Strand, outside Cape Town, confessed to being worried.

Apart from not knowing where to seek medical treatment for the now two-year-old Hlumelo-lwethu, she was worried about how people would react to him.

“I was shocked when I first saw that he had abnormal feet, turning inward. I did not know what it was, or how I was going to get help for him. The child was clearly different from other babies, and I was worried for his future and if he would be bullied.”

Hlumelo-Lwethu is one of more than 2,000 children in SA who are born with clubfoot — a common congenital deformity in which an infant's foot is turned inward, often so severely that the bottom of the foot faces sideways. If left untreated the condition can cause permanent disability.

This week clubfoot experts from 18 countries converged in Cape Town to discuss the condition and treatment options in the first-ever Clubfoot Africa Conference, hosted by Steps — a unique clubfoot care non-profit organisation that improves the lives of children born with clubfoot in southern and east Africa.

The Steps clubfoot model, which supports clubfoot clinics, trains health professionals on clubfoot care, assists with early referrals and distributes clubfoot braces, among its functions, won second prize in 2018 at the SAB Social Enterprise Disability Empowerment awards and was the audience's choice of winner.