WATCH LIVE | 16 Days of Activism Campaign launch

The minister in the presidency for women, youth and persons with disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane is expected to officially launch the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children Campaign in Johannesburg on Friday.
Her office said the theme this year would be “socio-economic rights and empowerment to build women’s resilience against gender-based violence and femicide: connect, collaborate, contract”.
The campaign is a UN initiative which takes place annually from November 25 to December 10.
TimesLIVE
