Soccer

Senegal will go back to the drawing board for Ecuador, says Cissé

27 November 2022 - 14:37 By Reuters
Boulaye Dia of Senegal (centre) celebrates after scoring their first goal in the World Cup Group A match against Qatar and Senegal at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar on November 25, 2022.
Boulaye Dia of Senegal (centre) celebrates after scoring their first goal in the World Cup Group A match against Qatar and Senegal at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar on November 25, 2022.
Image: Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Senegal coach Aliou Cissé said he needs to go back to the drawing board to find a way to beat Ecuador in his side's last game in Group A at the World Cup to have a chance of progressing to the last-16.

Senegal followed their 2-0 defeat against the Netherlands in their opening match to win 3-1 against Qatar and restore their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stage of the tournament.

“We have to think about the appropriate approach to the last match. We need to win to have a chance to qualify for the last 16,” Cissé said.

“Our concentration must be better as we could have avoided the goal that we conceded [against Qatar], but the Ecuador match will be different.”

Cissé indicated his team could have finished the game against the hosts with a bigger win margin.

“We started the second half well, went 2-0 up and then struggled a bit as Qatar were more aggressive and reduced the gap.

“But once again we were better in transition and we managed to score the decisive third goal.”

Cissé said the most important thing for him is the team's collective performance and the adjustments to the starting line-up.

“The team did what I asked for. Teamwork is the basis. Yes, it is difficult to replace [injured Bayern Munich star] Sadio Mané, but in the end, this is a team sport.”

Senegal may find themselves in a situation similar to the one they were at Russia 2018, when they were eliminated from the group stage on fair play points. Senegal's players had received six yellow cards versus Japan's four, and the Asian team have snatched second place behind Poland.

So far in Qatar, Senegal's players have received five yellow cards in two matches.

“I didn't ask the players to play carefully, the yellow cards are the decision of the referees,” Cissé said.

* All the World Cup groups, fixtures and results here

* All the World Cup squads here

* All the World Cup groups profiled here

READ MORE

Hosts Qatar on verge of elimination after 3-1 loss to Senegal

Host nation Qatar are perilously close to crashing out of the World Cup after they slumped to a 3-1 defeat by Senegal at the Al Thumama Stadium on ...
Sport
1 day ago

Cissé has 'blind trust' in Senegal keeper Mendy for must-win game with Qatar

Senegal coach Aliou Cissé has total trust in goalkeeper Édouard Mendy despite his rocky start to the World Cup campaign.
Sport
3 days ago

Messi magic guides relieved Argentina past Mexico

Sublime strikes by Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez earned Argentina a 2-0 win over feisty Mexico in a pulsating atmosphere at the Lusail Stadium on ...
Sport
17 hours ago

MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE IN QATAR | When Argentina needed him Messi stood up

When Argentina needed their talisman and maestro most, he stood up to be counted.
Sport
6 hours ago

ANALYSIS | Dazzling Dembélé made it a two-man job for France with Mbappé

Kylian Mbappé will grab the headlines after his second-half double sent France into the last 16 of the World Cup with a 2-1 victory over Denmark on ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Today's World Cup fixtures: Germany meet Spain, Morocco face Belgium

Sunday's World Cup fixtures.
Sport
7 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs sign big new kit sponsorship with Kappa Soccer
  2. Boks crush England in Twickenham to end season on high Rugby
  3. Six possible destinations for Cristiano Ronaldo after Man United exit Soccer
  4. I didn't want to return to Pirates, says Makhubela on his move from Arrows Soccer
  5. World Cup of upsets? My foot! Sport

Latest Videos

‘Robben Island is what comes out of the darkness’: Archbishop of Canterbury
Beaming Ramaphosa receives royal treatment, standing ovation in UK