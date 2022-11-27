Senegal will go back to the drawing board for Ecuador, says Cissé

Cissé indicated his team could have finished the game against the hosts with a bigger win margin.

“We started the second half well, went 2-0 up and then struggled a bit as Qatar were more aggressive and reduced the gap.

“But once again we were better in transition and we managed to score the decisive third goal.”

Cissé said the most important thing for him is the team's collective performance and the adjustments to the starting line-up.

“The team did what I asked for. Teamwork is the basis. Yes, it is difficult to replace [injured Bayern Munich star] Sadio Mané, but in the end, this is a team sport.”

Senegal may find themselves in a situation similar to the one they were at Russia 2018, when they were eliminated from the group stage on fair play points. Senegal's players had received six yellow cards versus Japan's four, and the Asian team have snatched second place behind Poland.

So far in Qatar, Senegal's players have received five yellow cards in two matches.

“I didn't ask the players to play carefully, the yellow cards are the decision of the referees,” Cissé said.

* All the World Cup groups, fixtures and results here

* All the World Cup squads here

* All the World Cup groups profiled here