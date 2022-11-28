South Africa

Chris Hani monument vandalised

Vandalism comes after his killer Janusz Walus was granted parole last week

28 November 2022 - 15:59
Mpho Koka Journalist
The City of Ekurhuleni has condemned the vandalism of the Chris Hani memorial site at the Thomas Nkobi cemetery in Boksburg.
Image: Supplied

The ANC in Gauteng has expressed outrage at the vandalism of the Chris Hani monument in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni.

Provincial spokesperson Lesego Makhubela said the damaged monument is in the Thomas Nkobi Memorial Garden.

''The ANC in Gauteng is saddened by the vandalism and desecration of the Chris Hani monument. The monument comprises Hani’s gravesite, the Hani memorial and the walk of remembrance,’’ he said.

The vandalism comes after Hani’s killer Janusz Walus was granted parole by the Constitutional Court last week.

''It [the vandalism] occurs at a difficult moment in our history, where Hani’s assassin, Janusz Walus, is set to be released from prison,’’ Makhubela said.

The party called on the municipality and law enforcement agencies to find the perpetrators.

What to do with Janusz Walus? Senior officials debate deportation

Senior officials were locked in meetings this week to discuss Janusz Walus's South African citizenship and whether he is subject to deportation when ...
News
1 day ago

Ekurhuleni municipality spokesperson Zweli Dlamini also condemned the vandalism.  

''The vandalism at the ‘four pillars of the ANC struggle’ portion of the facility and the information centre and kiosk was discovered by municipal officials when they reported for duty this morning [Monday],’’ said Dlamini.

“The lighting system of the facility was removed and one of the pillars was badly damaged.

“There was also a break-in at the information centre along the walk of remembrance linking the wall of remembrance to the Chris Hani memorial.

''What makes the situation more puzzling is the timing of the incident, considering the judgment by the Constitutional Court on the case. Such incidents are regrettable.

“The city is doing its best to preserve its rich heritage, but there seem to be people hell-bent on ensuring this does not happen.

“Our people should take pride in such facilities instead of destroying them.”

Dlamini said the city was working with the Ekurhuleni metro police to investigate the vandalism.

SowetanLIVE

