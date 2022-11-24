MAKHUDU SEFARA | Free Waluś. Jail Zuma. Contain your emotions
We must discuss the sad optics of releasing a murderer who served time in prison while jailing a freedom fighter who lost his way
24 November 2022 - 22:11
Former president Jacob Zuma deserves to go back to jail to finish his term. Chris Hani’s killer Janusz Waluś deserves to be freed and benefit from the freedom Hani died for...
