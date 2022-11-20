Where there’s a will there’s a way to stronger African health systems
Global commitment, co-ordination and investment are at the core of sustainability
20 November 2022 - 00:00 By Dr Githinji Gitahi and Prof Maha El Rabbat and Dr Ama Fenny
There is nothing more important for a country, especially in the developing world, than providing its citizens with access to quality health. Strong, successful nations start with healthy, productive citizens. Yet time and again we have seen fits and starts of fragmented spending that leave health-care services desperately short or, at best, patchy and inconsistent...
There is nothing more important for a country, especially in the developing world, than providing its citizens with access to quality health. Strong, successful nations start with healthy, productive citizens. Yet time and again we have seen fits and starts of fragmented spending that leave health-care services desperately short or, at best, patchy and inconsistent...
