Politics

N1 in Midrand reopened after EFF blockade over parole for Janusz Walus

01 December 2022 - 12:43
EFF members on Thursday blocked the N1 in Midrand to protest against the release of Janusz Walus, who assassinated Chris Hani in 1993.
EFF members on Thursday blocked the N1 in Midrand to protest against the release of Janusz Walus, who assassinated Chris Hani in 1993. 
Image: @EFFGautengProv

The Johannesburg metropolitan police department (JMPD) says the N1 north in Midrand has been reopened for traffic after EFF protesters on Thursday blocked the busy highway.

EFF national spokesperson Leanne Mathys said the protest was to voice the party's opposition to the court-ordered parole of Janusz Walus, the assassin of struggle hero Chris Hani.

Marchers intended to head to the office of the chief justice after the blockade.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said they became aware of the protest at about 8.30am. The protesters had dispersed by 11am. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

N3 to Joburg closed after truck crash near Heidelberg

At least two trucks caught alight after a crash on the N3 near Heidelberg, resulting in northbound lanes to Johannesburg being closed.
News
3 hours ago

Janusz Walus still receiving medical treatment, awaiting news on parole

The department of correctional services is remaining mum on the release of Janusz Walus on parole.
News
5 hours ago

Hundreds march to protest release of Chris Hani's murderer Janusz Walus

The SACP is asking for a stay in the release on parole of Janusz Walus, the murderer of its leader Chris Hani, pending the outcome of its application ...
Politics
22 hours ago

Janusz Walus: ‘His attacker tried to stab him in the heart but missed’

Prison attack happens as Chris Hani's widow Limpho approaches highest court to try stop his parole
News
1 day ago

‘When Waluś leaves prison he must find us outside and know we will never forget Chris Hani’: Panyaza Lesufi

The assassination of Chris Hani will never be forgiven, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi said on Wednesday at a tripartite alliance protest against the ...
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Pull in your horns, Ramaphosa asks section 89 panel as ATM, EFF take aim Politics
  2. If Ramaphosa knows what’s good for him, he will come to testify: Mpofu Politics
  3. Masina and Lungisa are not at my level, says Pule Mabe Politics
  4. Zweli Mkhize's backers want Cyril Ramaphosa’s rivals to team up Politics
  5. I’m no celebrity, that’s why you don’t know me,’ says Cyril Ramaphosa’s adviser ... Politics

Latest Videos

'We are waiting for you when you come outside' - Hundreds protest against ...
Government wages war on copper and metal theft