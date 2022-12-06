South Africa

IN PICS | 'Storm from hell' — Spike hailstones batter Gauteng

06 December 2022 - 08:38
Spike hailstones covered parts of Gauteng in a white blanket after a thunderstorm swept across the city on Monday afternoon.
Spike hailstones covered parts of Gauteng in a white blanket after a thunderstorm swept across the city on Monday afternoon.
Image: Gauteng Weather

Spike hailstones covered parts of Gauteng in a white blanket after a thunderstorm swept across the city on Monday afternoon.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) had warned of possible severe thunderstorms which could cause localised flooding in parts of Gauteng, the North West, Mpumalanga, the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo.

Saws forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela had told TimesLIVE there was also a possibility of hailstorms in parts of Gauteng on Monday afternoon.

“Flash floods and heavy rainfall are expected in the afternoon and might cause flooding in low-lying areas and informal settlements,” Thobela had said.

Thunderstorms with showers and isolated showers are expected to continue for the rest of the week in most parts of the country.

Storm Report SA said spike hailstones are usually caused by slow movement through a storm's updraft and collide with other hail stones.

“They collide, stick together and refreeze forming the conglomerate of mini hail stones into bigger lumpy hailstones,” it said.

Take a look at the snaps below:

More storms expected

The stormy weather is expected to continue on Tuesday, with Gauteng Weather warning residents to brace for even more thunderstorms and hail.

“The South African Weather Service issued a warning for a high likelihood of severe thunderstorms in Gauteng on Tuesday. Heavy rain, localised flooding, hail and strong winds possible in places,”  it said.

Vox Weather also issued an alert, saying similar weather can be expected on Tuesday and Wednesday.

It said the possibility of severe thunderstorms in Limpopo, Gauteng, Mpumalanga and the Free State will intensify as widespread showers and thundershowers move over the central and eastern parts of South Africa.

“On Tuesday and Wednesday, scattered thundershowers will continue over northern South Africa.

“Weather models are currently picking more than 80mm; [it] could accumulate until Friday over large parts of the Bushveld, along the Eastern escarpment, northern Gauteng and the highveld regions of Mpumalanga.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Trees toppled, walls collapsed and roads flooded as storms wreak havoc in Joburg

Clean-up operations are underway in several parts of Johannesburg after severe storms on Monday afternoon which left a trail of destruction.
News
4 hours ago

Weather permitting, search to resume for victims of Jukskei River baptism tragedy

The search for missing church members swept away by flood waters in the Jukskei River in Johannesburg on Saturday is expected to continue on Tuesday ...
News
5 hours ago

Severe thunderstorm warning for Gauteng and Mpumalanga

The SA Weather Service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with possible heavy downpours, hail and strong winds for the ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Bikers shoot at hijackers in KZN South Africa
  2. Pensioner faces bleak future as court flattens his double-story landlord dream News
  3. Madonsela questions Phala Phala report South Africa
  4. ‘Ramaphosa is tired of all the infighting’ Politics
  5. Surfers falling sick, businesses suffering as new ST water tests show critical ... News

Latest Videos

WATCH | The ANC will not support that report' says Mashatile as Phala Phala ...
Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar