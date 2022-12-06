IN PICS | 'Storm from hell' — Spike hailstones batter Gauteng

Spike hailstones covered parts of Gauteng in a white blanket after a thunderstorm swept across the city on Monday afternoon.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) had warned of possible severe thunderstorms which could cause localised flooding in parts of Gauteng, the North West, Mpumalanga, the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo.

Saws forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela had told TimesLIVE there was also a possibility of hailstorms in parts of Gauteng on Monday afternoon.

“Flash floods and heavy rainfall are expected in the afternoon and might cause flooding in low-lying areas and informal settlements,” Thobela had said.

Thunderstorms with showers and isolated showers are expected to continue for the rest of the week in most parts of the country.

Storm Report SA said spike hailstones are usually caused by slow movement through a storm's updraft and collide with other hail stones.

“They collide, stick together and refreeze forming the conglomerate of mini hail stones into bigger lumpy hailstones,” it said.

Take a look at the snaps below: