One of Bozwana's killers may benefit from referral to psychiatrist, court hears

07 December 2022 - 17:04
Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela is closely watched by police as he leaves the high court in Pretoria in June. File photo.
Image: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency/ANA

One of the four men convicted of the murder of North West businessman Wandile Bozwana has symptoms consistent with a major depressive disorder.

This emerged in the sentencing proceedings of four men, including controversial taxi boss Vusi “Khekhe” Mathibela, in the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.

A clinical psychologist who prepared a report on each of the four men told the court the interview and assessment procedure revealed the first accused, Sipho Patrick Hudla, has symptoms consistent with diagnostic criteria of a major depressive disorder, moderate to severe, recurrent episode and anxious distress. 

The psychologist, whom the court ordered should not be named, said Hudla’s symptoms could be attributed to his arrest and lengthy remand detention which has been worsened by solitary confinement.

“Hudla's results on cognitive testing indicate his cognitive abilities generally fall into the low average ranges. He presents as somewhat naive, with poor problem-solving skills.”

A combination of these factors would render him more vulnerable to suggestions, manipulation and intimidation.

Unavailability of expert witnesses delays Khekhe’s sentencing for Bozwana murder

Sentencing proceedings in the case of controversial taxi boss Vusi “Khekhe” Mathibela and three others were rolled over to Wednesday as expert ...
News
1 day ago

The psychologist said the process used in compiling the report included a psychological evaluation and mental status examination which involves observing and recording the physical appearance of the client, speech and language, mood and affect, thought processes and content, relationships and history.

Hudla had described himself as forgetful since being placed in C-Max prison. He forgets recent conversations, which he attributes to an extended period of isolation.

“There is no evidence to suggest a pre-existing personality disorder or mental disorder which could predispose him to criminal and violent behaviour and he has no history of prior convictions.”

The psychologist recommended that Hudla receive psychotherapeutic intervention to help him cope with the management of his condition. 

“Hudla may benefit from referral to a psychiatrist. The nature and duration of treatment is deferred to the relevant specialist.”

The sentencing proceedings continue.

Mathibela, Hudla, 40, Matamela Robert Mutapa, 46, and Bonginkosi Paul Khumalo, 42, were convicted in June of murdering Bozwana and attempting to murder his business partner Mpho Baloyi on the Garsfontein off-ramp in Tshwane in October 2015.

TimesLIVE

