South Africa

Jacob Zuma not in court for private prosecution matter

08 December 2022 - 11:23 By Sakhiseni Nxumalo
State prosecutor Billy Downer against whom former president Jacob Zuma has launched a private prosecution on the grounds he leaked his medical records to journalist Karyn Maughn
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The Pietermaritzburg high court is expected to hear applications by the Helen Suzman Foundation and the South African National Editors Forum to be friends of the court in the matter between former president Jacob Zuma and advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan on Thursday.

Zuma instituted a private prosecution against Downer who he alleged leaked his medical records certificate to Maughan.

The certificate was part of the documents relating to Zuma’s corruption trial which were submitted in court.

On Wednesday, the JG Zuma Foundation said Zuma will be opposing the applications by Sanef and the HSF.

While Zuma is not in court, his legal team led by advocate Dali Mpofu was present, alongside former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni and spokesperson for the Zuma foundation Mzwanele Manyi.

Outside court, Church Street remains open with no visible law enforcement presence.

TimesLIVE

