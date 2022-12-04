“Even if I am the only one to defend the party, I would do so willingly because I have worked for this organisation. This is not a circus,” said Zuma.
Bullish Zuma addresses crowds in KwaXimba ward 1 outside Durban
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
Former ANC president Jacob Zuma believes that his successor’s tenure at the helm of the party had been uninspiring and had brought shame to the party thus diminishing its party support.
“The ANC has been left bruised. The people’s love for the party had been on the downward spiral. This was laid bare by the party’s poor showing at the local government elections last year,” said Zuma.
He warned that if history repeats itself at the 55th National Elective Conference, this would see the demise of the party. Zuma was addressing a packed Msinga Mlaba sports centre in ward 1 in KwaXimba, west of Durban. Zuma, who was warmly welcomed by crowds received grievances from the ward’s former councillor Bongumusa Mkhize.
Former ANC provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli who is vying for the secretary-general should Ramaphosa’s faction emerge victorious is a member of the KwaXimba branch.
The concerns include the actions of the branch’s leadership and its selection of delegates for the conference. He said this had been a consequence of the leadership paralysis in the party’s national executive committee.
Mkhize added to the growing chorus of condemnation against Ramaphosa, saying he should face the music for the much-publicised Phala Phala saga.
“In the midst of this, he takes a decision to snub a NEC meeting to consult. What kind of leadership is that?” asked Mkhize. He said renewal of the party starts with unity.
Zuma said the leadership should turn over a new leaf by addressing the concerns of its members’ true actions. “This conference should reflect the preferences of the membership of the ANC instead of its leadership,” said Zuma.
He did not hold back in chastising Ramaphosa, calling him a criminal who had used money to entice the delegates in 2017 to support him.
He said it was up to the members of the ANC to ensure that the party did not fold.
“Even if I am the only one to defend the party, I would do so willingly because I have worked for this organisation. This is not a circus,” said Zuma.
He said his woes had not abated. “This tells us there is something wrong. If they try to remove me, I would leave and no-one is going to deter my efforts of fighting for the party,” said Zuma.
He rubbished pundits who asserted that the party had transformed into a modern organisation, saying the challenges which plagued African people still persisted. He cited growing unemployment and how African people were still without land which was still in the hands of the minorities.
He said he was left baffled by ANC’s electoral committee chairperson Kgalema Motlanthe, who had become an “authority” in the crafting of rules and regulations.
“We did not ask to be ruled and be regulated. It’s unsatisfying that there are issues which are in conflict with procedures. If you branch members voice your concerns, leaders should listen,” said Zuma.
With the conference just days away, Zuma said he is aware there would be people throwing their weight behind Ramaphosa using the word “continuity”.
“That continuity would kill our movement. Comrades we should never allow that,” said Zuma. Mkhize alleged that some of the party’s members had been advised not to attend the gathering.
“Some of them were told that they would be dismissed from some of the EPWP and CWP jobs should they attend the gathering,” said Mkhize.
