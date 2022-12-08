Soccer

Kenya launches bid to co-host Africa Cup of Nations in 2027

08 December 2022 - 11:06 By Reuters
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the IAAF Under-18 World Championships in athletics at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya on July 16 2017. Kenya intends to bid to host soccer's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.
Image: Ben Hoskins/Getty Images for IAAF

Kenya said on Wednesday it intended to bid to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations with other countries in East Africa.

An official statement from the country's presidential office said the intention is to build a national team that can qualify for the 2030 World Cup. Kenya have never qualified for a World Cup.

The statement comes shortly after Fifa decided to lift a suspension imposed on the Football Kenya Federation in February.

“The Council of Ministers noted that the organisation of the cup in co-operation will show the power of sports in improving regional co-operation,” the presidency said.

