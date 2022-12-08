The northbound lanes of the N3 highway near the Vaaldraai/Vereeniging interchange have been closed after a crash involving two trucks on Thursday morning.
The N3 toll concession announced that a serious crash involving two trucks has been reported on the northbound lanes to Johannesburg.
“Traffic is being diverted at the Vaaldraai/Vereeniging interchange to rejoin the N3 northbound again at the Dasville interchange.
“Emergency services are on the scene, but it may be a while before recovery and cleanup operations can be completed. Traffic congestion and delays in this area should be expected for most of the day,” said Thania Dhoogra, operations manager at N3 Toll Concession.
Road users are requested to approach the area with caution.
Northbound lanes of N3 highway to Joburg closed due to truck accident
Road users warned that traffic congestion and delays in this area should be expected for most of the day.
Image: Sibusiso M @Sibu__M via Twitter
