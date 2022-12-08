South Africa

Northbound lanes of N3 highway to Joburg closed due to truck accident

Road users warned that traffic congestion and delays in this area should be expected for most of the day.

08 December 2022 - 08:14
Accident on the N3 northbound towards Heidelberg.
Accident on the N3 northbound towards Heidelberg.
Image: Sibusiso M @Sibu__M via Twitter

The northbound lanes of the N3 highway near the Vaaldraai/Vereeniging interchange have been closed after a crash involving two trucks on Thursday morning. 

The N3 toll concession announced that a serious crash involving two trucks has been reported on  the northbound lanes to Johannesburg.

“Traffic is being diverted at the Vaaldraai/Vereeniging interchange to rejoin the N3 northbound again at the Dasville interchange.

“Emergency services are on the scene, but it may be a while before recovery and cleanup operations can be completed. Traffic congestion and delays in this area should be expected for most of the day,” said Thania Dhoogra, operations manager at N3 Toll Concession.

Road users are requested to approach the area with caution.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Six people killed in N4 toll road crash, driver fatigue suspected as cause

Six people were killed in an accident on the N4 toll road between Middelburg and Emalahleni on Sunday morning.
News
1 week ago

Family devastated after traffic cop killed at roadblock

The family of KwaDukuza traffic officer Supt Collin Sibusiso Zulu, 54, who was run over during a roadblock on Tuesday, want the law to take its ...
News
19 hours ago

KZN petrol station employees injured as car crashes into convenience store

Four petrol station convenience store employees were injured when a car crashed into the shop near the Pavilion shopping centre in Westville, Durban, ...
News
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. N3 to Joburg closed after truck crash near Heidelberg South Africa

Most read

  1. Brutus Malada’s ‘fiancée’ shocked after he ties the knot with Joburg mayor Mpho ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | Bikers shoot at hijackers in KZN South Africa
  3. R60m vehicle licence fee dumping case postponed until February Consumer Live
  4. WATCH | Owners of Cape Town bar accused of racism release statement, open ... South Africa
  5. ‘I did what every South African should’: man who stood up for pal ‘denied ... News

Latest Videos

WATCH | The ANC will not support that report' says Mashatile as Phala Phala ...
Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar