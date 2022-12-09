Sassa gold card ATM withdrawals suspended for December due to fraud

South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) grant beneficiaries using gold cards will not be able to withdraw their funds from ATMs in December.
This after Postbank uncovered criminal networks targeting ATMs to access accounts.
Gold card holders have been advised to withdraw their social grant money at any retail outlet nationwide which provides cash back. These include Shoprite, Checkers, Usave, Pick n Pay and Boxer stores.
Postbank said: “In recent months, Postbank has been experiencing technical glitches that disrupted the smooth withdrawal of social assistance benefits.
“Following extensive investigations, we have uncovered network attacks by criminal elements determined to commit systematic ATM card fraud-related crimes on Postbank payments using sophisticated modus operandi which require further investigation.
“As a mitigating exercise, and in consultation with our partners following the resurgence of these criminal activities at the inception of the December payments, it has become necessary that Postbank suspends Sassa grant withdrawals at ATMs for clients using the Sassa gold cards issued by Postbank.”
Gold cards remain valid and have not expired
Grant recipients can also use the Sassa gold card to make purchases at any place that accepts bank card transactions, as it operates the same as any other bank card.
Postbank assured beneficiaries a dedicated team of professionals, assisted by experienced external experts and law enforcement agencies, has been assigned to deal with the matter.
“Postbank is aware of the impact this change in payment channels will have on social grant beneficiaries and other stakeholders, and we apologise for the inconvenience.
“Social grant beneficiaries are assured the Postbank-issued Sassa gold cards are valid and have not expired. Beneficiaries should not be misled into changing the cards unless they want to on their own accord.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
