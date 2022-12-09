South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Chief justice Raymond Zondo delivers keynote address at anti-corruption summit

09 December 2022 - 10:20 By TimesLIVE

Chief justice Raymond Zondo is delivering the keynote address at an anti-corruption summit on Friday in Pretoria.

Zondo chaired the state capture inquiry and has been advocating for the country to get rid of corruption.

