Range Rover voted best car design of 2022

09 December 2022 - 10:16 By Motoring Reporter
The new Range Rover was praised for its reductive design and smooth lines.
Image: Supplied

The new Range Rover has won the Production Car of the Year design, awarded by Car Design News' annual Car Design Review book

Chosen by a panel of expert jurors, including design leaders from Polestar, Lamborghini, Volvo and Lucid, the luxury British SUV was praised for “its reductive design and the way it combines a modern luxury aesthetic with an iconic form that links the new vehicle to its unrivalled 50-year lineage”.

The fifth-generation Range Rover was the winner among shortlisted vehicles launched between April 2021 and September 2022. It was hailed as “simple, bold and the most elegant luxury SUV” by judge SangYup Lee, senior vice-president and head of the Hyundai Global Design Centre.

The vehicle was also praised by fellow judge Maximilian Missoni, head of design at Polestar, who said: For someone who knows what a challenge maintaining purity throughout the process can be, this car and its creators have my full respect.”

The Range Rover has a clean and elegant design with seamless laser-welded roof joints, flush glazing and flush door handles that pop out when the car is unlocked. The floating roof graphic is a key part of Range Rover DNA, while its familiar split tailgate features hidden shut lines which communicate a new level of precision. The Range Rover also has a drag coefficient of only 0.30, the lowest of any luxury SUV.

It was launched in South Africa this year in a model range priced between R2.8m and R4.5m.

Now in its ninth edition, Car Design Review is an annual print publication produced by Car Design News, a leading source of information for car designers. 

