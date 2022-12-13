Katlego Mabote was sentenced to five life terms and 42 years' imprisonment by the Johannesburg high court on Tuesday for rapes in Soweto between 2007 and 2014.
Mabote, also known as “Success”, owned minibus taxis that transported schoolchildren and employees of a supermarket in the area.
He drove one of the taxis, using it to kidnap women in Rockville and Mofolo.
“Six of his victims were lured into boarding his taxi, threatened with assault, then assaulted viciously, before being taken to his place, where they were raped,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.
“Some were unconscious because of the assaults. Some victims were raped repeatedly in the presence of other witnesses and co-perpetrators who are still at large.”
Mabote was arrested for a 2014 rape, after which six other dockets were reactivated. These cases were reported at Moroka police station, but closed after complainants were said to have filed withdrawal statements, she said.
“Upon investigation, the complainants in those dockets informed the investigating officer (IO), Capt Rudzane Malange, that they were threatened not to proceed with their cases, with one of them telling him a female officer from Moroka had visited her home to tell her not to pursue the case.
“In some instances the signatures were forged, while in others statements were altered and DNA evidence tampered with,” Mjonondwane said.
She said prosecutor Shubnum Singh argued that the accused showed no remorse and re-victimised the complainants by delaying the case since 2015 through interlocutory applications, among them recusals of prosecutors and judges, and refusals to attend court or travel with other prisoners, among other demands.
Singh also submitted victim impact statements wherein the complainants detailed how they were threatened by the accused into withdrawing the charges.
Five life terms and 42 years for Soweto serial rapist
Katlego Mabote repeatedly stalled court process, 'intimidated accusers'
Image: NPA Communications.
Katlego Mabote was sentenced to five life terms and 42 years' imprisonment by the Johannesburg high court on Tuesday for rapes in Soweto between 2007 and 2014.
Mabote, also known as “Success”, owned minibus taxis that transported schoolchildren and employees of a supermarket in the area.
He drove one of the taxis, using it to kidnap women in Rockville and Mofolo.
“Six of his victims were lured into boarding his taxi, threatened with assault, then assaulted viciously, before being taken to his place, where they were raped,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.
“Some were unconscious because of the assaults. Some victims were raped repeatedly in the presence of other witnesses and co-perpetrators who are still at large.”
Mabote was arrested for a 2014 rape, after which six other dockets were reactivated. These cases were reported at Moroka police station, but closed after complainants were said to have filed withdrawal statements, she said.
“Upon investigation, the complainants in those dockets informed the investigating officer (IO), Capt Rudzane Malange, that they were threatened not to proceed with their cases, with one of them telling him a female officer from Moroka had visited her home to tell her not to pursue the case.
“In some instances the signatures were forged, while in others statements were altered and DNA evidence tampered with,” Mjonondwane said.
She said prosecutor Shubnum Singh argued that the accused showed no remorse and re-victimised the complainants by delaying the case since 2015 through interlocutory applications, among them recusals of prosecutors and judges, and refusals to attend court or travel with other prisoners, among other demands.
Singh also submitted victim impact statements wherein the complainants detailed how they were threatened by the accused into withdrawing the charges.
Serial rapist pastor sentenced to two life sentences for rape and murder
Two of the victims were visually impaired because of the assaults, while others had attempted suicide and were depressed, the prosecutor said.
Relying on criminologist Lt-Col Elmarie Myburgh's report, Singh argued that Mabote held the justice system to ransom.
“The accused wanted to show how powerful he was by flaunting his money. He wanted the victims to feel that he was in charge and untouchable,” she said.
Singh said police played into his hands by filing withdrawal statements purportedly from the complainants, which allowed the accused to continue his reign of terror.
“He had friends among police officers, correctional services and certain other government departments.
“[The court] ordered that investigations into the roles of some police officers in trying to prevent the wheels of justice from turning must be reopened.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Revealed: 305 suspended officials face charges in South Africa’s uncivil service
Serial rapist who killed one of his victims gets four life terms
Life imprisonment for North West rapist
Ekurhuleni serial rapist Phakathi guilty of 148 charges
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos