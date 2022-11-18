South Africa

Life imprisonment for North West rapist

18 November 2022 - 17:03 By TimesLIVE
A man who raped a woman in Mogwase in April has been given a life sentence. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/EVGENYI LASTOCHKIN

A 47-year-old man from Mogwase in the North West was on Friday sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a 27-year-old woman on April 25.

Oupa Herman Mabalane was arrested the next day at Ga-Phiri village after the rape was reported to the police.

Mabalane's bail application was rejected, and he pleaded guilty to two counts of rape, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Henry Mamothame said.

“Evidence led in court revealed that Mabalane, the victim, her sister and her sister’s boyfriend went from a tavern to the residence of the accused’s uncle.”

The accused dragged the survivor into a bedroom, which was dark, and raped her more than once. She also sustained injuries to her right knee after being stabbed with a screwdriver.

Mabalane was found to have previous convictions, though not relevant to this crime. Among the 13 convictions were possession of ammunition and assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm.

In aggravation of sentence, prosecutor Tebogo Mokoka asked the Mogwase regional court not to deviate from the minimum prescribed sentence for rape.

Magistrate Herbert Modiba agreed with the state, and finding no substantive and compelling circumstances, sentenced Mabalane to life imprisonment.

TimesLIVE

