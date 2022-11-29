South Africa

Serial rapist who killed one of his victims gets four life terms

29 November 2022 - 20:58 By TimesLIVE
Philani Justice Nkosi was sentenced in the Mpumalanga high court for rape crimes and murder.
Philani Justice Nkosi was sentenced in the Mpumalanga high court for rape crimes and murder.
Image: NPA Communications

A serial rapist from Mpumalanga who also murdered one of his victims was on Tuesday sentenced to four life terms and 15 years’ imprisonment.

The Mpumalanga high court sentenced Philani Justice Nkosi, 35, after finding him guilty of one count of murder, three counts of rape and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Nkosi committed these offences between 2014 and 2018 in Bhuga Trust and Halfway Trust in KaBokweni.

“In one incident which stands out, the accused attacked a minor victim while she was on the way to the local shop. He dragged her to the nearby bush, raped and strangled her to death,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said.

He also raped another woman in March 2016, stabbed and robbed her of cash.

“The accused continued with his crime spree until December 2018 when he raped an adult woman who was on her way home from work. The matter was reported to the police, and the accused was subsequently arrested and linked to other crimes through DNA,” Nyuswa said.

In court, Nkosi pleaded not guilty. He alleged the two rape survivors were prostitutes and that the deceased was his girlfriend.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE :

Court denies Ntuthuko Shoba’s bid to appeal

Tshegofatso Pule's ex-lover Ntuthuko Shoba’s bid to to appeal his murder conviction and life sentence was rejected by the Johannesburg High Court on ...
News
1 day ago

LISTEN | Magor likely to get more than a slap on the wrist, says legal expert

Malcolm Lyons & Brivik director Tzvi Brivik explains what crimen injuria is and how similar cases have played out in the courts — and predicts the ...
News
7 hours ago

Family of cyclist killed in Fourways wants drunk driver jailed

IT executive Steven Preston, 37, was knocked over while cycling in June 2020. The driver of the BMW involved in the accident, Ishe Davani, was ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. CEO thrown out of R35m home for refusing to pay for it News
  2. 'Eskom coal thief' scot-free after case thrown out of court South Africa
  3. Herman Mashaba apologises for 'body shaming' Naledi Pandor tweet South Africa
  4. Zimbabwe exemption permit case set down for April 2023 South Africa
  5. Masina and Lungisa are not at my level, says Pule Mabe Politics

Latest Videos

Dancing parolee: Jacob Zuma dances, sits on 'throne' and cuts ribbon at ...
‘Robben Island is what comes out of the darkness’: Archbishop of Canterbury