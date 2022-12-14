Travelling for Christmas? Mbalula says you should drive in the day

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has urged motorists travelling during the festive season to make their journeys during the day to enhance alertness and visibility.
This after 13 people died and three were severely injured in an accident involving a minibus taxi and a lorry on Monday.
The crash took place at 3.15am on the N1 between Winburg and Verkeerdevlei in the Free State.
“I convey my condolences to the relatives and friends of those who lost their lives in the head-on collision. It is saddening that we continue to mourn the loss of loved ones as a result of road carnage,” said Mbalula.
The cause of the accident is being investigated.
“I implore motorists to exercise caution when driving at night. Road accident statistics show many fatal crashes occur at night.
“I therefore repeat the importance of daytime driving, especially for long-distance trips,” he said.
Image: Masi Losi
The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) on Monday said an analysis of fatal crashes over past festive seasons showed the number of collisions increased between 4pm and 11pm from Thursdays to Sundays
Accidents involving pedestrians and single vehicles were the most common contributors to fatalities during this period. The RTMC called on motorists to be vigilant when travelling in built-up areas and take enough time to rest.
“Driving conditions are likely to be worsened by predictions of severe thunderstorms and heavy downpours in many parts of the country during this period.
“Motorists should reduce speed when driving in rainy conditions and be cautious when crossing low-lying bridges.”
The RTMC identified 24 zones or hotspots where 15 or more crashes have taken place over the past five years:
