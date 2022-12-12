South Africa

Avoid night-time travel, exercise caution in high crash zones: RTMC

12 December 2022 - 15:57
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The Road Traffic Management Corporation says an analysis of fatal crashes over the past festive seasons showed that the number of collisions increased between 4pm and 11pm from Thursdays until Sundays. File photo.
Image: SUPPLIED

Motorists should plan their trips carefully and avoid travelling at night, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said on Monday.

The transport department's agency responsible for road safety made this call four days before the start of the festive season peak travel period.

An analysis of fatal crashes over previous festive seasons showed the number of crashes increased between 4pm and 11pm on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The RTMC said this could be due to factors such as poor visibility, fatigue and impaired driving.

The early hours before dawn were also a dangerous time to drive.

“This comes as 11 people died and three were injured when a truck collided with a minibus on the N1 between Winburg and Verkeerdevlei in the Free State. The crash happened at about 3.15am. The vehicles collided head on,” the RTMC said.

Chaos on Durban roads as heavy downpours lash city

Heavy downpours in greater Durban on Sunday night into Monday morning have resulted in several major roads becoming flooded overnight.
News
14 hours ago

Accidents involving pedestrians and single vehicles were the most common contributors to fatalities during this period. The RTMC called on motorists to be vigilant when travelling in built-up areas and to take enough time to rest.

“Driving conditions are likely to be complicated by predictions of severe thunderstorms and heavy downpours in many parts of the country during this period.

“Motorists should reduce speed when driving in rainy conditions and be cautious when crossing low-lying bridges.”

The RTMC identified 24 zones or hotspots where 15 or more crashes have taken place over the past five years:

  • R573 Moloto Road in KwaMhlanga in Mpumalanga;
  • R71 Mankweng in Limpopo;
  • N2 near Idutywa in the Eastern Cape;
  • N2 near Mount Ayliff in the Eastern Cape;
  • N1 near Naboomspruit in Limpopo;
  • R61 near Mbizana in the Eastern Cape;
  • N1 near Mokopane in Limpopo;
  • R30 between Stilfontein and Ventersdorp in the North West;
  • R61 near Umthatha in the Eastern Cape;
  • N2 near Pongola in KwaZulu-Natal;
  • R61 near Mzamba in the Eastern Cape;
  • N1 near Musina in Limpopo;
  • N2 near Mount Frere in the Eastern Cape;
  • N4 near Middelburg in Mpumalanga;
  • N1 near Laingsburg in the Western Cape;
  • N2 near Port Shepstone in KwaZulu-Natal;
  • N1 near Makhado in Limpopo;
  • N2 near Libode in the Eastern Cape;
  • R61 near Libode in the Eastern Cape;
  • N4 near Nelspruit;
  • Francie van Zijl Drive near Parow in the Western Cape;
  • N3 near Harrismith in the Free State;
  • M35 near Folweni in KwaZulu-Natal; and
  • N2 near Umthatha in the Eastern Cape.

TimesLIVE

