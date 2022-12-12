Motorists should plan their trips carefully and avoid travelling at night, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said on Monday.
The transport department's agency responsible for road safety made this call four days before the start of the festive season peak travel period.
An analysis of fatal crashes over previous festive seasons showed the number of crashes increased between 4pm and 11pm on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
The RTMC said this could be due to factors such as poor visibility, fatigue and impaired driving.
The early hours before dawn were also a dangerous time to drive.
“This comes as 11 people died and three were injured when a truck collided with a minibus on the N1 between Winburg and Verkeerdevlei in the Free State. The crash happened at about 3.15am. The vehicles collided head on,” the RTMC said.
Avoid night-time travel, exercise caution in high crash zones: RTMC
Image: SUPPLIED
Chaos on Durban roads as heavy downpours lash city
Accidents involving pedestrians and single vehicles were the most common contributors to fatalities during this period. The RTMC called on motorists to be vigilant when travelling in built-up areas and to take enough time to rest.
“Driving conditions are likely to be complicated by predictions of severe thunderstorms and heavy downpours in many parts of the country during this period.
“Motorists should reduce speed when driving in rainy conditions and be cautious when crossing low-lying bridges.”
The RTMC identified 24 zones or hotspots where 15 or more crashes have taken place over the past five years:
